How online students can make good grades

By Juliet Umeh

ONLINE learning is gradually gaining traction in many countries of the world. More people now subscribe to online learning than the normal classroom education.

However, as an online student, if you must succeed, you must observe the following practical tips.

*Motivation

Online learning can be challenging especially for starters. For you to succeed, the motivation and discipline has to be there.

Strict commitment and self-motivation is required for you to make the best grade in online learning.

*Set realistic study goals

Make sure you know how much time is required so you can balance study with other commitments. For example, if you work full-time and have a family or an active social life, don’t trick yourself into thinking you can manage 25 hours of study each week.

*Online study as part of your daily routine

Set time aside for online learning just as you would for attending classes. Give yourself ample time to sit down and read through your materials, so you understand everything clearly.

Identify the time of day you will devote to studying. Then schedule your study according to time you’re performing at peak.

*Understand how online study works

Before you start your course, find out more about how to study online, including submitting coursework, accessing discussion groups, contacting instructors, accessing library facilities, changing enrolment details. Knowing these details before you start will help you feel in control and ready to f

ocus on your course.

Make sure you understand in advance how your course will be assessed. Are exams held at particular times? Do you have to enrol for them? Are there any ‘contact hours’ at all? Are there times when participants need to be online at the same time?

*Get help from people in your study network

Make the most of the support you can get through your online course provider. Lecturers and tutors can guide you through coursework, while support staff can assist with study tips, professional contacts and administrative issues.

Students can also help each other via online chat rooms, forums and social media groups.

*Reward yourself for success

Online study requires discipline. So reward yourself every time you achieve a study goal – this will motivate you to keep going and complete your course.