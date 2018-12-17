Breaking News
Guards brigade performs special parade for Buhari’s 76th birthday

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Guards Brigade of 203 members on Monday performed special parade to mark President Muhammadu Buhari’s 76th birthday at the Fore Court of Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The various military display started when the President arrived the venue around 12.22p.m with the rendition of the National anthem.

It was the first elaborate ceremony marking his birthday since the inception of the administration in 2015.

The Guard Brigade also rendered birthday song for the President.

There were presentation of birthday gifts mostly well designed cards.

There was also the cutting of birthday cake by the celebrants and he was accompanied by service chiefs and members of the cabinet.

