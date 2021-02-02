Breaking News
Daura official visit: Buhari returns to Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Aso Rock in Abuja after his four-day official visit to Daura.

Buhari returned on Tuesday evening to the Federal Capital Territory.

The President who travelled on Saturday participated in the All Progressives Party, APC membership registration, and revalidation exercise.

According to Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President considers this exercise as a very important one for the nation’s democracy and its yearning for good leadership as a requirement of the process of nation-building.

