Early reactions trail Abba Kyari’s death

Victor Ogunyinka

The announcement of the death of former Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari by the presidency has generated a lot of talking point moments after his passage.

Nigerians on social media in the first hours of Saturday morning pour out their tributes to the Presidency and family of the late Chief of Staff.

Abba Kyari, you recall, tested positive to COVID-19 some three weeks ago and had since been receiving treatment till his passage. Three of his staff reportedly tested positive too.

Nigerians on Twitter have expressed sadness and prayed for forgiveness for the departed.

May the soul of Abba Kyari the chief of staff to Mr President rest in peace. May God grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss. Everyone must complete this circle someday. Be prepared. — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) April 18, 2020

Abba Kyari was Buhari’s right hand man. Buhari will feel this in his soul. Thoughts and prayers are with him. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) April 18, 2020

Not a time to play politics or dig up conspiracies. You should respect the dead and take any issues you have to the living. RIP to Abba Kyari. — ‘Tunde Omotoye (@TundeTASH) April 18, 2020

Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi Raji’un.

We are all on a queue, yesterday was someone, today is another, tomorrow could be us, we pray that Almighty Allah takes our souls when He’s most pleased with us. May the soul of Abba Kyari Rest In Peace, This is a great loss to the Nation. pic.twitter.com/AZKqIqNVQt — Aminu shagali PhD (@abumuhibba) April 18, 2020

I sincerely hope that Nigerians do not gloat over the death of Mallam Abba Kyari. May his soul rest in peace. Death is the end that all of us must suffer. One death won’t transform our health sector overnight. We still have our work cut out for us. — ‘Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) April 18, 2020

The Chief of Staff to the President MALAM ABBA KYARI has died according to the Presiden’s SA Media FEMI ADESINA. May his soul Rest in Peace… — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) April 18, 2020

Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, has died. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him the highest rank of Jannah. Allah ya jikan sa. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 17, 2020

Abba Kyari is dead. May his soul rest in peace. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) April 17, 2020

Before you celebrate Abba kyari’s dead, remember neither you nor your father or any of your family members are immortal Death is inevitable and everyone dies eventually — Sarki. (@Waspapping_) April 18, 2020

You may not like Abba kyari as a person but this is not the time to hurl horrible words at the Dead.. Pray for his soul !! May God give his family members the fortitude to bear this loss.. pic.twitter.com/CXXmaUIV3A — Otunba sweet boy (@_dr90210) April 17, 2020

When I chatted with him exactly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, he assured me his health was fine and that he would faithfully take the treatments. But God always knows best. Sincere condolences to the Kyari family and the Government of Nigeria. Adieu Mallam Abba Kyari. https://t.co/EZ3BX2qibd — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) April 18, 2020

We have lost the Chief of Staff to President @MBuhari, Abba Kyari to #COVID19. May his soul respect in perfect peace. This virus is no respecter of anyone. Please stay at home, observe preventive measures. Let’s stop the spread. ☹️☹️☹️☹️ — Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) April 18, 2020

