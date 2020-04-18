Breaking News
Translate

Early reactions trail Abba Kyari’s death

On 1:47 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Early reactions trail Abba Kyari's death

Victor Ogunyinka

The announcement of the death of former Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari by the presidency has generated a lot of talking point moments after his passage.

Nigerians on social media in the first hours of Saturday morning pour out their tributes to the Presidency and family of the late Chief of Staff.

Abba Kyari, you recall, tested positive to COVID-19 some three weeks ago and had since been receiving treatment till his passage. Three of his staff reportedly tested positive too.

Nigerians on Twitter have expressed sadness and prayed for forgiveness for the departed.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!