FG has politicised security, says Governor Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government has politicised security to the disadvantage of national development.

Governor Wike said that the Federal Government and her agencies de-market certain opposition states for cheap political points.

He spoke on Thursday in Port Harcourt during an interview with an international television station.



“There is no insecurity here in Rivers State. People only de-market the state for political reasons.

“There is no insecurity when it comes to drilling oil for the economic wellbeing of the entire country. But they claim insecurity when it comes to political gains.

“Security issues in Nigeria have been politicised by the APC Federal Government.”

The governor regretted that the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency initiated by the Rivers State Government, had their training base attacked by soldiers.

He said that Rivers State is one of the most secure locations in the country which has been transformed into the nation’s destination of choice for conferences and events.

“Rivers State is an investment destination because we have created the right environment through the provision of critical infrastructure “, he said.

Governor Wike said that his administration is developing the tourism potentials of the state to boost her economy.

He noted that the hosting of NAFEST was targeted at showcasing the cultural potentials. He said that the State will build a museum to promote the culture of the people.

On Seki, Governor Wike said that his administration will partner with the producers to further promote the Rivers culture.

He said: “I was impressed with the concept of Seki. It makes us remember our culture, our dances and our heritage”.