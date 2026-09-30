2027: I’ll resign as minister if Tinubu loses FCT, Rivers – Wike

Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said he will resign from office if President Bola Tinubu loses the Federal Capital Territory and Rivers State in the 2027 presidential election.



Wike made the declaration while speaking with members of the Apo Traders Association in Abuja, where he said his performance as FCT Minister should be reflected in the support for Tinubu in the territory.

He said the political support for Tinubu cuts across party lines, noting that some members of the Peoples Democratic Party are also backing the President.

“I’ll tell you one thing about this place. We are doing rainbow coalition. Even people in the PDP, we are supporting Tinubu, right?” Wike said.

The former Rivers State governor said he considered the FCT his place of work while Rivers remained his home state, stressing that he should be held accountable if he could not secure support for Tinubu in both places.

“You see, FCT is where I work. Rivers State is my state, right? And if I cannot deliver where I work, then I am not worthy to be here,” he said.

Wike said losing either the FCT or Rivers State would raise questions about his performance and position as minister.

“It means that whatever I am doing here, people don’t think that I’m doing the right thing. And even if I was here, I shouldn’t be in that position,” he said.

He said he was ready to take responsibility for the outcome of the election, announcing that he would resign the day after the presidential poll if Tinubu loses in the two areas.

“I’m a practical person. The presidential election is on January 16, 2027. By January 17, 2027, I will announce my resignation as FCT Minister should the President lose in Rivers State and the FCT,” Wike added.