Farmers favour use of organic fertiliser for fruit, vegetable farming

Zero Hunger Commodity Farmers Association (ZHCFA) has called for exclusive use of organic fertilisers for the production of fruits and vegetables that are consumed without being processed because of the health benefits.

The association made the call in a communique issued at the end of its meeting in Abuja and released in Ilorin on Sunday.

The communiqué was signed by the National Coordinator of the group, Dr Tunde Arosanyin.

The association resolved to train farmers on post-harvest handling of produce, particularly on the use of dichorophos to preserve beans, also known as cowpea.

It expressed concern over the dearth of agriculture extension officers for the training farmers on technology application.

It commended the effort of the Federal Government in the agricultural sector but called for the expansion of programmes to cover tree crops and livestock farming.

The association commended the leadership role of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in the Zero Hunger programme, especially in the recently held farmers’ exhibition and chat meeting in Sokoto State.

“The meeting also advised government on a rethink of the sale of the Bank of Agriculture and silos, in view of the importance of those items to agriculture and food security in the country.

“Nigerians, most especially hunters, herdsmen and farmers are advised to desist from indiscriminate bush burning and felling of trees, adding that the environment must tendered and managed to sustain human survival,” the association stated. (NAN)