…as Minister flags off farming season

…commissions 4 classrooms block in Vom

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Nigerians continue grapple with high food prices, farmers in Plateau and Osun States, Thursday, received farm inputs from the Federal Government to commence 2022 Dry Season farming.

This was made known in a statement from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, where the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, flagged off the dry season farming in Jos, while handing over various agric inputs to farmers.

Abubakar also expressed optimism that smallholder farmers in Plateau State will receive a boost in their productivity with items, which food production will be enhanced.

However, according to him all season farming will attract investments, create jobs and enhance the livelihood of smallholder farmers’ families in the State and environs.

The also stated that the agric sector has become one of the major contributors to the country’s economy, contributing about 25 per cent to the Gross Domestic product, GDP, and smallholder farmers accounting for about 70 per cent of national food production.

The agricultural inputs and quality seeds distributed are as follows; 99 bags of Yam seeds, 100 bags of Samnut, 100 bags of cow pea seeds, 80 bags of Samaz seeds, 80 bags of potatoes seeds, 20 bags of Cashew Nuts, 100 bags of maize seeds, 1,310 oil palm seedlings.

EQUIPMENT: 100 Pineapple Peeler, 46 Weeders, 27 Potato juicer Machine, 199 Knapack Sprayers, 20 Bag Closer, 83 3″ Water Pump, 23 Solar Water Pump, 20 Grinding Machine, 44 Potato Row Planter

CHEMICALS : 400 Ltrs of FOG ( Liquid Fertilizer) and 5,000 Ltrs off Relisate (Glyphosate)

MATERIALS: 10,000 Zero fly Bags and 5,000 Oil Plam Polythene Bags.

He said: “This was achieved through the implementation of strategic policies such as the Agriculture for Food and Jobs Plan (AFJP), the Green Imperative, Agricultural Promotion Policy, as well as the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI) among others.

“The impact of these policies and programmes manifested during the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a lot of disruptions along the Agricultural Value Chains, leading to global trade disruptions, resulting in heavy economic losses to farmer’s livelihood.”

The Minister also explained how the Ministry cautioned effects of COVID-19 pandemic on farmers and the nation at large, “The Ministry designed a support programme targeting small-holder farmers to enable them get back to the farms and continue production to sustainably rebuild their production activities and their means of livelihood. This is to enhance farming family income, create jobs and generate wealth.

“Among the numerous initiatives being implemented by the Ministry and the farmers will be supported with inputs Seeds, Growth Enhancers, Seedlings, Sprayers, Equipment among others. 35 per cent of these items will go to Women Cooperative Groups, 15% to people with Special needs while 50 per cent will go to farmer associations in various production clusters.”

However, the Minister appealed to the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the inputs in order to enhance food production.

He appreciated the resilience of the farmers and urged them to key into the various intervention programmes of the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, he commended Lalong-led administration and development partners at both national and sub-national levels for their continuous support to the Buhari-led administration in its focus towards achieving food sufficiency.

The Minister also commissioned a block of four Classrooms and Demonstration Ground Slaughter at the Federal College of Veterinary and Medical Laboratory Technology, Vom, Jos, Plateau State.

The Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon Simon Lalong, appreciated the Federal Government for the flag-off exercise in the State as it would cushion the effect of the COVID – 19 pandemic, promote dry season farming, boost production and generate income for the farmers and the state at large.

“As a government, we have done so much in addressing the problems of farmers-herder conflicts as well as guaranteeing the safety of our farmers.

“Plateau State is among few States which is in the process of implementing modern ranching which is encapsulated in the National Livestock Transformation Program (NLTP). We have sent a draft bill to the State House of Assembly which is receiving the desired attention and will hopefully be passed soon”, he said.

IN another development, simultaneously, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Ernest Umakhihe distributed Agricultural Inputs for dry season farming to smallholder farmers in Osogbo, Osun State. The items includes: 3,000 oil palm seedlings, 1500kg cashew seeds; 20,000 nos certified seed yams as well as 200 liters of pathaway organic growth enhancers. Others are: 4,000 so bundles of orange-fleshed sweet potatoes; 3000 bundles of cassava stems as well as various agricultural equipment and biochemicals.