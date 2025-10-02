Food security: FG distributes inputs to farmer groups in Nasarawa

The Federal Government has distributed farm inputs and equipment to 25 smallholder farmers cooperatives in Nasarawa State to boost agricultural production and ensure food security.

This is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Sen. Abubakar Kyari, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, represented by Engr. Frank Adole, Director of Rural Development in the Ministry, flagged off the distribution on Thursday in Lafia.

Kyari said that the initiative was part of the government’s efforts to support farmers with inputs to enhance food production and reduce poverty.

“The Ministry is supporting small-scale farmers in Nasarawa State with herbicides, fungicides, organic fertiliser, knapsack sprayers, grinding machines, growth enhancers, power tillers, and water pumps.

“Also for distribution are shelling machines, cassava graters, dehydrators, seed planters, fertiliser spreaders, smoking kiln, ruminant concentrate and salt lick, among others.

“These will be distributed free of charge to smallholder farmers through commodity associations, cooperative groups, youth, women and persons with special needs,” he said.

He recalled that the Federal Government declared a state of emergency on food security in July 2023, stressing that agriculture remained a top priority of the present administration.

“The resolve of this administration is to develop and improve agricultural and rural productivity as well as achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger,” he added.

He explained that the ministry had put measures in place to ensure that the items were judiciously used and not sold.

“We will ensure that any group found to have sold or diverted the items would be arrested, and blacklisted from benefitting from subsequent interventions,” said.

Also speaking, Mr Umar Tanko-Tunga, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Agriculture, represented by Mr Zacharia Christopher, said the gesture demonstrated the government’s responsiveness to the plight of farmers.

He warned beneficiaries against reselling the items in markets, urging them to put the inputs to judicious use to increase production.

Earlier, Mr James Jolly, the State Coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, said the intervention was aimed at revamping food production and strengthening cooperatives as key stakeholders in achieving food security.

Leaders of benefiting cooperatives, including Alhaji Abdullahi Kyana, Gloria Boyi, for women, Mr Ango Nathan, for the youth, and Tafida Jibrin, for the people with special needs, commended the Federal Government for the support and pledged to utilise the items effectively.

Vanguard News