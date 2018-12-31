Ezekwesili calls for independent verification of soldiers killed by Boko Haram

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has expressed concern over reports that 700 Nigerian soldiers were killed in Baga by Boko Haram terrorists. The news reports also alleged that over 2,000 of the country’s soldiers are missing.

“Although the military and the Presidency have denied the reports, the serial credibility challenges of the Buhari administration and the security team he leads as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces have created public distrust of any rebuttal by government. And that is gravely worrisome,” Ezekwesili said in a press statement, yesterday.

She added: “The only way to ensure accuracy of the casualty that Nigeria is suffering as a result of counter-terrorism at this stage is to inaugurate a citizens-led independent investigation panel. Such an initiative would go a long way to eliminate the opaqueness of the counter-terrorism war and restore public confidence, as the case may be, in how the Buhari administration is prosecuting it.”

The ACPN presidential candidate also frowned at the consistent killings in Zamfara State recently, saying that the once most peaceful state of the North West region had been turned into a theatre of terrorism.

According to her, the security situation in the country shows a lack of effective leadership by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is demonstrated in the very troubling inertia to decisively confront and end the frequent killings of our citizens, especially our soldiers on the frontline of battle,” she noted.