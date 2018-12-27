Enugu govt partners World Bank on GIS-based road mapping

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—ENUGU State Government has said it is partnering with World Bank on GIS-based road inventories and mapping for easy identification of rural road and economic development.

Project co-ordinator of Rural Access and Mobility Project, RAMP, ll, Chief Chinedu Ugwu, who revealed this at a stakeholders’ sensitisation workshop and training on GIS-based road inventories and mapping in Enugu, said it would improve security, infrastructure and agriculture.

Ugwu said the GIS system and its mapping would allow the state to have real-time data for proper satellite identification of places and locations within the state.

He noted that the project would also help the government to know the situation of all roads, houses, schools, markets, hospitals, bridges, river crossing, farms and other important landmarks of the state.

“First, it will help to improve security generally especially at the local areas; while it will be a great tool for security and emergency personnel for search and rescue in the state and to easily identify locations at any moment of the day.

“Again on security, with the GIS, you can easily locate where you are going through your cell-phone.”