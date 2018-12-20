Dickson seeks collaboration against cultism in Niger Delta

..says Bayelsa cargo airport’ll have first flight in January

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—BAYELSA State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has called for concerted action against the upsurge of criminality and social vices such as cult-related violence and drug abuse in the Niger Delta region.

Dickson, who made the call yesterday, while swearing in five newly appointed commissioners at the Government House, Yenagoa, described the development as disturbing.

He also disclosed that the state-owned cargo airport would have its first flight, next month.

The new commissioners include Comrade Udengs Eradiri for Ministry of Youth Development, and Chief Victor Sam-Ateki, Special Duties for Eastern Senatorial District.

Others are Mr Arthur Andrew in charge of the newly created Ministry of State for Special Services, Mr Pius Jonah, Special Projects and Mr Peter Afagha as Commissioner for Power.

In his charge, Dickson urged the commissioners to imbibe the spirit of teamwork and contribute selflessly towards actualising his administration’s target of finishing strong.

Expressing concern over the future of the youths, he stressed the need for leaders in the Niger Delta to come together to fight cultism, drug abuse and other vices that are capable of truncating the destinies of the youths.

He particularly called on the Commissioner for Youth Development, Comrade Udengs Eradiri to develop a template for sensitization and reorientation of youths in the state for positive ventures.

“Cultism is not only in the universities now. It is shocking that 11 to 12 years old are now deadly cultists. We have to recover as many as these young people as we can. I enjoin all political leaders, religious leaders to join in this. Woe betide the leaders who are deceiving these youths that cultism is the way to success for them.

“A good number of the youths have been deceived into thinking that they have to kill to succeed. I therefore call on Niger Delta leaders to rise to the challenge of cultism, drug abuse for us to safeguard the future of our youths who have abundant potential,” he said.