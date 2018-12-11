Customer centric service: Reliance Infosystems proposes customer-partner model

By Prince Osuagwu

Managing Director, Reliance Infosystems, Mr. Olayemi Popoola has advised modern technology companies to adopt a value-chain model of customer service, to be able to get greater percentage of customers’ loyalty, saying this model has kept his company at the top of the ladder for a long time.

Popoola at the annual dinner and awards night of Reliance Infosystems, said there was the need for the players in the upstream portion of ICT value-chain to shift their focus from providing technology services but rather offer solutions that directly benefit the final consumers in the downstream.

“The customers are better seen as partners working together to deliver success outcome to the final end-users,” Popoola said while unveiling a new customer-partner relationship for the new year.

The event which held at The Red Carpet, Oniru was attended by ICT industry captains and digital disruptors across business sectors. The management of Reliance Infosystems also rewarded some of the performing staff with certificates and gift items ranging from mobile phones, home appliances and study sponsorship.

They also recognised some of their customers and partners for cloud adoption, partnerships, excellence and digital transformation awards.

In their goodwill messages, Managing Director of BPL Nigeria, Mr. Ajibade said: “Reliance Infosystems is doing uncommon things and getting unmatched results because it respects the golden rule of business success, which is keeping employees happy.”

Also the IT Head of GZ Industries, Mr. Yomi Zannu added that “Reliance Infosystems keeps beating my imaginations. I have not come across an IT firm that has demonstrated business excellence like them.”