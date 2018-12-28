Conduct LG elections now, rights group tells Obiano

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—The ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Anambra State has been accused of taking the people of the state for a ride by not conducting local government elections in the state.

The accusation was made by a human rights group, Corruption Watch, through its coordinator Mr Chuks Ogbuka in Nnewi.

According to the group, “Governor Willie Obiano will be taking the people of Anambra State for a ride if he fails to conduct local government elections in the state as soon as possible to fulfill his second term campaign promise.

“It is undemocratic and illegal for the governor to continue to govern Anambra unilaterally without the input of democratically elected council officials.

“Non-conduct of the council polls had led to uneven development of the twenty-one council areas in the state, inspite of the huge amount of funds that always come to Anambra from federation account for the council areas. We have not seen its effect in the council areas.

“We, in Corruption Watch consider the practice as trampling upon the right of Anambra electorate who had voted in Governor Obiano for second tenure with the belief that the caretaker committee system currently in operation in the State would be replaced with elected officials without wasting further time.

“As social crusaders, we want Governor Obiano to tell Anambra people why he has not deemed it fit to conduct the local government elections in the State almost one year after being sworn in for a second tenure.

“Flagging off the presidential campaign for the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, without any plan by the APGA government to flag off activities for council polls in Anambra is to us, anathema to the people of the state and amounts to an assault to their sensibilities.

“We are also of the opinion that all federal allocations due to council areas in Anambra should stop henceforth until the elections are conducted”.