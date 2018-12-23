Christmas: ‘Follow Buhari’s completed Niger Bridge to Onitsha,’ Nigerians mock APC members

“Due to heavy traffic at the Onitsha/Asaba Bridge, all South-East #APC members coming home for the Christmas are hereby advised to use their SECOND NIGER BRIDGE already completed on Social Media by Buhari. Drive safe on the spiritual bridge.”

2nd Niger bridge, other projects are Igbos’ right not favours — Gov. Umahi

The above is one of tweets by a Nigerian on social media who is taunting the APC government for allegedly claiming the Second Niger Bridge will soon be completed.

The statement which is currently trending with “Onitsha” on social media is also making jest at some travellers going to the east for Christmas celebration.

Days after President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2019 budget at the joint session of the national Assembly, criticisms have continued to trickle in, especially as concerns claims of development that the president made while defending the budget. One of such criticisms is on the Second Niger Bridge.

President Buhari had said during the budget presentation that his government had completed some projects in the country, citing roads, education, health, and job creation. The president had also said the economy was getting better while corruption and insecurity were being almost tamed.

Meanwhile, while the President made mention of some of the claimed projects he said his administration had completed, some of the lawmakers had booed him while others shouted “No!” and “Lies!” at him.

The senate chambers also witnessed a fight between lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and those of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, following the attempted humiliation of the President while he was presenting the budget.

Shortly after the president finished his budget presentation, many notable Nigerians, including the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and the former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, had faulted president Buhari on some aspects of the budget, with Omokri saying the president lied on some projects he claimed his government completed.

One of such claims faulted by Pastor Omokri is the Ogwashi-Ukwu Dam in Delta State which the president claimed was nearly completed. A video shown by Omokri on the dam showed no proof to the claims the president made in his budget.

Meanwhile, others Nigerians have continued to take to the social media to criticize the claims made by the president, with many taunting, especially Southeast APC members travelling to the east to take the “SECOND NIGER BRIDGE already completed on Social Media by Buhari.”

Below are some of the tweets:

Cyriacus @Portecyreal “Due to heavy traffic at the Onitsha/Asaba Bridge, all South-East #APC members coming home for the Christmas are hereby advised to use their SECOND NIGER BRIDGE already completed on Social Media by Buhari. Drive safe on the spiritual bridge.”

Chukz F.T. Azagba, @Chuks4ryl “Sir, months ago, Garba Shehu tweeted photos of a live modular refinery in my LGA. I called home only to hear that the proposed site was just being cleared… How far with Ogoni clean up? When last did pass through Onitsha and position of the said 2nd Niger Bridge?”

PSCΛLΣS MCLӨЦIS ЦПBЯΛПDΣD, @DaddyPeePscales: “Good News Due to heavy traffic at the Onitsha/Asaba bridge head,all the Southeast APC members coming home for the Christmas are hereby advised to use their second Niger Bridge which contract has been awarded and project completed on social media by #PMB”

Christmas Travels On 2nd Niger Bridge. Due to heavy traffic at the Onitsha/Asaba bridge head, all the Southeast APC members coming home for the Christmas are hereby advised to use their… https://t.co/wyxmKT1GQf — mansion (@mansionglobe1) 23 December 2018

Sir, months ago, Garba Shehu tweeted photos of a live modular refinery in my LGA. I called home only to hear that the proposed site was just being cleared… How far with Ogoni clean up? When last did pass through Onitsha and position of the said 2nd Niger Bridge? — Chukz F.T. Azagba (@Chuks4ryl) 23 December 2018

Christmas Travels On 2nd Niger Bridge. Due to heavy traffic at the Onitsha/Asaba bridge head, all the Southeast APC members coming home for the Christmas are hereby advised to use their… https://t.co/wyxmKT1GQf — mansion (@mansionglobe1) 23 December 2018

Important Announcement

Due to heavy traffic at the Onitsha/Asaba bridge head,all the Southeast APC members coming home for the Christmas are hereby advised to use their second Niger Bridge which contract has… https://t.co/WamYWqt2Wt — Emmanuel chris (@ELCLEESH) 23 December 2018

as promised I just passed through the Enugu Onitsha expressway and this video was made about 3 mins ago pic.twitter.com/VmrRYujtPl — Ebuka (@Ebuka_mobrian) 23 December 2018

In Ogwashi Ukwu, about 20 KM from Onitsha, the craddle of Zik of Alaigbo and Africa, we now have a Dam.

PMB, ndi Igbo si gi chiri gawa! https://t.co/Jbru7RniGl — SEY4PMB (@Sey4P) 22 December 2018