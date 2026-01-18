FG bans mining within 10km radius of bridges nationwide – Umahi

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Federal Government has banned all forms of mining activities within a 10-kilometre radius of bridges across the country.

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, announced the directive during a press briefing in Enugu at the weekend, following an inspection of ongoing projects in the South-East zone. He said the ban would curb the destruction of roads and bridges and enhance public safety.

According to Umahi, the directive, which aligns with decisions of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), is aimed at strengthening the structural integrity of bridges nationwide. He added that enforcement would be intensified through the deployment of patrol boats and other security measures.

He disclosed that the Federal Government would deploy monitoring boats around bridge corridors and provide two patrol vehicles to the police for highway surveillance, with a monthly maintenance support of N3 million from the ministry.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to safer highways, Umahi said the installation of CCTV cameras and solar-powered lighting would extend beyond bridges to cover federal highways nationwide.

“We have already commissioned CCTV installations at the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos and the Second Niger Bridge in Onitsha. Our commitment to deploying solar lights and CCTV to monitor bridges and their surroundings will also apply to all federal highways,” he said.

The minister revealed that the CCTV project at the Third Mainland Bridge cost N480 million and forms part of broader efforts to improve surveillance and road security.

Umahi also provided updates on major road projects in the South-East, noting significant progress in rehabilitation and construction works. He said the 48-kilometre Asaba Heartland Road rehabilitation project, valued at N48 billion, has recorded substantial progress, featuring reinforced concrete pavement and extensive drainage infrastructure.

“Mr President gave us an intervention fund of about N50 billion, which we paid to the contractor. While we raised concerns about the slow pace of work, we are satisfied with the quality,” he said, directing the contractor to accelerate work through night shifts.

The minister confirmed that China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCCC) is handling the 17.5-kilometre bypass project at a cost of N179 billion, with 30 per cent of the contract sum already paid. He said the ministry aims to have 50 per cent of the project commissioned by President Bola Tinubu by April 20.

Describing the Enugu–Onitsha route as “very troubling,” Umahi commended President Tinubu for reviving the long-neglected corridor. The 107-kilometre dual carriageway project was initially awarded to MTM under a tax credit arrangement valued at N202 billion but was later de-scoped to reflect prevailing economic realities. MTM has so far executed works worth N50 billion.

He said the project is being handled by MTM, Nigercat and RCC, with the first phase expected to be completed by April 28. Solar lighting installation is also underway, with the first five kilometres scheduled for completion within two weeks.

Umahi expressed concern over delays and poor supervision by CCCC on the Second Niger Bridge Bypass section, stating that the ministry would issue a formal notice to the contractor, copying the financing bank, demanding accelerated progress within 60 days or face contractual sanctions.

He added that CCCC has completed 61 kilometres of the Enugu–Port Harcourt highway and is finalising additional sections.

The minister also issued a firm directive against road rework, stating: “No place in the country should asphalt be removed from our roads again.”

He ordered that future designs must include concrete shoulders and stone base with cement stabilisation to prevent premature road failures.