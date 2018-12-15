Chelsea could face partial ban

Chelsea could face a partial stadium closure should UEFA decide to take action following the alleged racist chanting from some of their supporters in Hungary on Thursday night.

UEFA has been made aware of the incident from the Europa League draw away at Vidi, where Chelsea fans were reportedly heard using an anti-Semitic term in a song aimed at rivals Tottenham.

The European governing body will wait for reports from match officials and its match delegate before deciding whether or not to take the matter further. Charges against clubs are usually filed within 24 hours.

This follows a club and police investigation into alleged racist abuse aimed at Raheem Sterling at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Chelsea have condemned the incident and said any individuals who are found to have “shamed the club” will face the “strongest possible action”.

However, should UEFA open proceedings and opt to punish Chelsea, the club could be hit with at least a partial stadium ban at Stamford Bridge.

Article 14 of UEFA’s Disciplinary Regulations states that if supporters engage in behaviour which “insults the human dignity of a person or group of persons on whatever grounds, including skin colour, race, religion or ethnic origin”, then the club responsible is punished with a minimum of a partial stadium closure.

The Jewish Leadership Council described the incident as “thoroughly depressing”, but endorsed the club’s condemnation of the chants.

JLC chief executive Simon Johnson said: “We utterly condemn this second incident of racism by Chelsea fans in a week.

“The latest anti-Semitic incident is thoroughly depressing, especially in light of the dedicated work that Chelsea FC has done to address the problem.

“We completely endorse the club’s strong statement and would support them in any robust action which they now take against the perpetrators.”

In January, Chelsea launched a campaign to raise awareness and educate people about anti-Semitism in football.

And nine months later, as part of the 'Say No To Anti-Semitism' initiative

And nine months later, as part of the ‘Say No To Anti-Semitism’ initiative, the club were reportedly considering a proposal to take racist fans to Auschwitz to re-educate them.

Chelsea have already organised and paid for two trips to Auschwitz this year for club executives, staff and supporters.

Just last week, inclusion campaign Kick It Out released a short film produced with the support of Chelsea, aiming to tackle anti-Semitic abuse football.

