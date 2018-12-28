Buhari arrives Uyo for election campaign

President Muhammadu Buhari has landed in Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom for a rally marking the kick-off of his re-election campaign christened Next Level.

The President’s plane landed some few minutes to 3pm for the rally slated for Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Buhari is candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

On the President’s entourage are chieftains of the party led by the national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; National Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo and a host of others.