After a pulsating match which saw the super falcons of nigeria lose a penalty in regulation time fought hard to defeat the Bayana Bayana of south Africa through a tense penalty shooutout.

The super Falcons have now won AWCON a record Nine times. Meanwhile, the Bayana Bayana made history by reaching the world cup for the first time after finishing as runners up in this year’’s AWCON

CAF names Oshoala, Ebi, Oluehi in 2018 AWCON XI