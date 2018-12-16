Blogger apologizes to Ambode over malicious report

A blog publisher, Precious Eze has tendered unreserved apology to Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode over a malicious report accusing him of secretly backing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 general elections.

The blogger, in the report, had specifically alleged that Governor Ambode gave a whooping N1billion to the governorship candidate of the PDP in the State, Mr Jimi Agbaje, and had also been clandestinely working with the opposition elements against the interest of his party, APC.

But in a statement on his Facebook page titled: “My Apologies To The Governor of Lagos STATE, ‘’MR. AKINWUNMI AMBODE,” the blogger took full responsibility for the inconveniences caused by the said malicious and baseless report to the Governor, and pledged never to indulge again in any deliberate act to hurt or malign him.

It was also gathered that the said fallacious report was given to the blogger by a Lagos politician to post just to cause needless disaffection where there is actually none.

According to Eze, “I would like to take full responsibility for the post on my wall earlier today, which suggestively tended towards painting the amiable Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode in bad light.

“Governor Ambode is my man any-day, at least, I campaigned vigorously for him in 2015 because I loved and still love him, and will not do anything that will deliberately hurt or malign him in anyway possible.

“I therefore apologize to Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State for any inconveniences that post may have caused him, and pledge my continued support till and after his tenure as Governor is over. I take full responsibility and apologize,” he said.

It would recalled that Governor Ambode had received accolades from across the country over his selfless act to remain and work for APC’s victory after the governorship primaries of the party in the State which produced Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the gubernatorial candidate of the party.

Among those who have commended the Governor are President Muhammadu Buhari, Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu; his counterpart from Borno State, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, and Deputy Governorship candidate to Mr Sanwo-Olu, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, among others.