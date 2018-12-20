Badeh’ killings: police deploys rescue team, solicit public aid

By David Odama

FOLLOWING the killing of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshall Alex Baden by unknown gunmen in Nasarawa State, the State police command has solicited the assistance of the public with useful information to enable it unravel the culprits.

The police command, in a statement made available to vanguard in Lafia, explained that late chief Air marshal Baden was returning from his farm in Pandan development area of Nasarawa state in company of his friend and driver when he was shot by the unknown gunmen at Tudun Uku along Gitata-keffi road.

According to the police command, Baden’s friend was also kidnapped while his driver sustained wounds in the incident.

The statement added that following the directive by the Inspector General of police, (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, the state commissioner of police, Yahaya Bello, and some senior police and military officers have been drafted to the scene of the incident to carry out investigation into the case.