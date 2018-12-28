‘Arise and take your place as a Nigerian woman’

By Moses Nosike

Chief Mrs. Ijeoma Umez-Eronini mni, Former Head of Service in Imo State, Former Chairman of the Board of the National Center for Women Development Abuja and also served a five year term as the Hon Commissioner in the Federal Civil Commission, representing Imo and Abia States, has urged women to be politically empowered through focused and active participation in politics while noting that education is a prerequisite as it is one of the most powerful keys that will unlock the doors to the upliftment of womanhood.

She said the need to see the Nigerian Woman take her rightful place in contemporary society compelled her to write the book: The Nigerian Woman and the Challenges of the 21st Century: Issues and Prospects.

The unveiling of the book in Owerri attracted dignitaries from across all sectors of the socio-economic and political spheres, including HRH Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe CFR, mni, The Obi of Onitsha; Hon. Justice Mary Ukaego Peter Odili JSC, CFR; Hon Emeka Ihedioha, the Governorship flag bearer of PDP and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives; Engr Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Ahaejiagamba of Igboland; Hon Justice Chioma Nwosu Iheme Phd; Hon Henry Nwawuba, member Fed House of Reps; Hon Eddy Mbadiwe former member Federal House; Mrs Florence Anyanwu rtd Acting Auditor General of the Federation; Dame Julie Onum Nwariaku, former Hon Commissioner Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC); Hon Justice B A Njemanze rtd, Chief Judge of Imo State; Bar Olisa Agbakoba SAN,and wife; Bar Donald De-Nwigwe SAN and wife; Bar Mrs. Frances Ikwechegh; Mr Khaleel Bolaji mni, President of the Alumni of the National Institute (AANI); several Serving /Retired Permanent Secretaries and eminent dignitaries from across the country.

The author regretted that notwithstanding the potentials of women, there remains a yawning gap and disparity between contributions and achievements of men and women respectively to economic growth, development and other social activities. The traditional Nigerian women is in a class of her own among the women across the world and had clearly defined roles alongside those of the men which were mutually complementary.

The colonial experience transcending from Western European masters and to some extent, Islamic cultures, influenced and prejudiced the Nigerian women thus creating an unnecessary divide between their roles and contributions and those of their male counterparts. Colonization brought with it discrimination, marginalization, socio/economic and educational inequalities. The challenges of women in the modern society center on politics, economy, commerce, education, technology among others. However the major and highly weighted challenges remain politics and education the author said.

She said ‘Women must prepare to fight to win their battle not as gladiators but as commensurate partners with men in the development of the Nigeria polity. She however noted that charity begins at home and women must rally round together and form a formidable progressive block for the actualization of the Nigeria women’s dream of gender equity.’

In his opening remarks, HRH Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe CFR, mni, The Obi of Onitsha, commended the author for her passion in the civil service career, having risen to the apex of her career as the first female head of Service in lmo State. He added that despite the landmarks achieved in her career, Ijeoma was first a wife and mother to her family. He urged women to change their attitude towards themselves positively to the extent that every woman becomes the nurturer of the other women thus creating an enabling environment that facilitates communication, networking and strategizing for focused activities and eventual destination to move Nigeria forward for WE ARE STRONGER TOGETHER.

Hon. Justice Mary Ukaego Peter Odili JSC,CFR in her remarks described the celebrant and author as a woman of inestimable value who exhibited career competence, and is extremely caring, compassionate, committed to putting smiles on people’s faces without seeking reward. She recalled that the author was instrumental to her daughter securing a job in the Federal Civil Service. While she was contemplating on visiting the author to express her appreciation, the reverse happened. The author visited her and her family and offloaded culinary delicacies that could feed a large number of people.

The Hon Justice went down memory lane narrating the commitment of the author as the Executive Secretary of Imo State Women Commission when her husband Dr, Peter Odili was the Governor of Rivers State and she the First Lady. She crowned her encomiums with the resonation of the role she played as the coordinator of Niger Delta East Women’s forum when her husband contested for Presidency. These experiences no doubt convinced her that the celebrant clearly deserves to be celebrated as her kind of woman is scarce.

In her contribution, Dame Julie Nwariaku, a rtd. Permanent Secretary and former member Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), also poured encomiums on the author for drawing attention to the need to focus on strategies to align and re-align female gender issues to ensure the steady growth of equality. According to Dame Nwariaku, women should be enjoined to remain educationally proactive, advocate and agitate for the actualization of the healthcare needs of the Nigerian woman and invade the political platforms of the various political parties not as dancers or clappers but as active participants in seeking elective office and political appointments.

Engr. Chief E C Iwuanyanwu, Ahaejiagamba of Igbo land re-echoed the sterling qualities of the author drawing attention to her intellectual capacities and noting that she exhibited extreme academic prowess in her days at the University of Nigeria Nsukka where his late wife Lady Eudora Iwuanyanwu and the author were not just good friends but both graduated in their fields of study with BSc Hons Second Class Upper Division which was quite rare at that time. He also commended the author’s husband Engr. Nze Lawrence Umez-Eronini FNSE FASCE, OFR who is his professional colleague that set a BSc Engineering First Class Honours Degree record at UNN for standing solidly beside the author throughout her career as a celebrated technocrat and respected housewife, a very rare combination.

Many other guests made copious positive remarks about the author and her enviable pedigree.