APC UK says no alternative to Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) United Kingdom (UK) chapter of President Muhammadu Buhari Volunteers says Nigerians have no alternative to the APC led government in 2019.

Mr Ade Omole, convener of the group and leader of the APC UK chapter stated this on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, in spite of what opposition parties may be saying about the APC, it remains the best for Nigerians at this time of the country’s political history.

Omole maintained that the APC government is doing everything possible to set the country on the right foot and make her the envy of other nations.

He added that Buhari had the interest of the people at heart as he is poised to rebuilding the economy and develop the country’s critical infrastructure.

He, therefore, advised that Nigerians should not make the mistake of not re-electing the President in 2019, saying that such mistake would move the country backward.

He said it was however unfortunate that most of the achievements of the Buhari-led administration were not publicised.

This, he said, is the reason why the group is embarking on Market-2-Market Campaign.

Omole said the essence is to take the message of the achievements of Buhari and the APC government to market men and women and those at the grassroots.

He said the volunteers who began the campaign in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had so far, visited the Garki Modern Market, Utako Market, and Kubwa Market.

He further said that other markets visited within the FCT were Wuse II Modern Market, Gwarinpa Market, Area One Shopping Centre and Nyanya Market in the suburb of the FCT.

Omole said the campaign train is looking at the possibility of taking the message to markets across the federation with a view to sensitising Nigerians on the achievements of the Buhari-led administration.

He also said the volunteers were gaining momentum as the campaign was beginning to yield desired results, especially as people were now appreciating the achievements of the Buhari-led administration.

He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is at a loss and has nothing new to offer Nigerians having been in power for 16 years without bringing about real development in the country