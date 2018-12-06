Alleged murder: 6 stab wounds on Udeme were self-inflicted— Witness

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—Dr. Booyemi Oyeneyin, the seventh prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of a female lawyer Udeme Otike-Odibi, who allegedly murdered her husband, Symphorosa Otike-Odibi, yesterday told a Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere that Udeme had six stab wounds on her abdomen which were self-inflicted.

Udeme, 48, is facing a two-count charge of murder and misconduct with regard to a corpse.

She was arraigned on June 13, by the Lagos State Government and she had pleaded not guilty to the offences and was remanded at Kirikiri prison.

The prosecutor had during arraignment told the court that Udeme committed the alleged offences on May 3, at Diamond Estate, Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos.

The prosecution said that Udeme stabbed her husband and mutilated his corpse by cutting off his genitals.

The offences committed are Punishable Under Sections 165 (b) and 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 165 (b) provides five years imprisonment while Section 223 advocates death.

At the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday Dr Oyeneyin said that on May 3, 2018, while he was on duty at Safeway Hospital at Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos, at about 7:30 am, some men who claimed to be Udeme’s neighbours brought her to the hospital.

Dr. Oyeneyin, who was led in evidence by Titilayo Shitta-Bey the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, told Justice Adedayo Akintoye that when they brought the defendant, he examined her and found that there were six stab wounds on her abdomen, one on her right thigh and a cut on her right finger.

He said that the wounds on the female lawyer were not deep wounds, describing them as superficial.

He added that there were no signs of trauma or of bleeding because if they were not self-inflicted wounds, it would have affected some vital organs in her body, like the kidney.