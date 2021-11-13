By Dayo Johnson Akure

Within three years, a 60-year-old mother, Mrs Yemisi Ajayi and her 20-year-old daughter, Fionna Oluwaseun Ajila, were gruesomely murdered in cold blood at their Akure residence, the Ondo state capital.

The daughter, a model was first to be raped and stabbed to death even while on her menstrual flow by her assailants at their Mary Labake Street off Ijoka Road in the Abusoro area of Akure on October 4, 2018.

She was a graduate of Biological Science at Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo.

Sadly, the mother who then raised the alarm over the death of her only child after returning from work to meet her dead has suffered same fate.

Madam Yemisi was stabbed by unknown killers after they reportedly gained entry to her room through the roof of her house located at her Abusoro, in Akure metropolis after relocating from Ijoka following her daughter’s gruesome murder.

She was found in her pool of blood last week Tuesday by a lady she adopted to keep her company after her only child was murdered.

Ironically, while the daughter was stabbed twice on the neck and very close to her private part, her mother was equally stabbed thrice in the stomach. The question asked by people was what did mother and child do to warrant such a gruesome death by their killers.

How daughter was raped, murdered

Recall that the late Oluwaseun was raped before her killers stabbed her to death in 2018.

Her mother was said to have left her at home for work only to return hours later to meet her daughter’s lifeless body on the floor in a pool of blood. She immediately called the attention of the neighbours.

Eyewitnesses said that there were many wounds on her body which indicated that someone must have fought with her inside the room and stabbed her to death.”

Consequently, State Police Command arrested the boyfriend of the deceased, Ebenezer Adedimola following the statement made by the deceased mother.

She reportedly told police detectives that she suspected her deceased daughter’s boyfriend because he had a misunderstanding with her then and in the morning of that day, he called her (Ajayi) on the telephone several times to know her whereabouts.

The mother said the boyfriend probably wanted to know whether she (Ajayi) was not at home in order to go and carry out the dastardly act.

Vanguard gathered that she struggled with her killer before she was stabbed severally with the knife which the killer allegedly picked from the kitchen in the house.

Vanguard was informed that the families of the victim and the suspect have been friends for more than seven years and attended same church until the suspect’s father established his own church.

Family sources confirmed that the victim was stabbed on her neck, abdomen and close to her private part ostensibly while struggling with her killer.

The noodles she prepared to eat and a glass of water were said to have been found on the table in the apartment.

The knife with which the victim was stabbed, a blood-stained underwear and a menstrual pad were discovered under the mattress inside the room where her lifeless body was found by her mother.

The victim was said to be a virgin while a source said that she had declined sexual advances from the prime suspect since they started dating.

This had reportedly caused friction between them to the extent that the victim’s mother had to intervene and told the boyfriend to exercise patience until they got married before having sex.

The victim also reportedly expressed fear that she wanted to opt out of the relationship because she suspected that the boyfriend may have joined a gang of online fraudsters.

Family sources told Vanguard that Seun’s mother impressed it on the suspect not to trouble her daughter anymore on his sexual demand.

The suspect was alleged to have insisted on his demand until they parted for a while but later reunited after he reportedly promised to wait until they get married.

Boyfriend arrested

Police detectives later arrested the boyfriend, Ebenezer Adejumola following the statement by the victim’s mother.

The boyfriend however denied killing the victim saying there was a break in their relationship a few months back because of some issues but later reunited.

The suspect said he could not have killed her because they had no issues that would have led him to commit such dastardly act of murder.

Gov Akeredolu reacts

The governor of Ondo State Rotimi Akeredolu three years ago gave an order to the Police in the State to fish out the killers of Ajila Seun.

“The governor asked the state police command to go after the killers to ensure that the deceased and her family got justice,” the chief press secretary said.

Court set boyfriend free

The decreased boyfriend who was the prime suspect arraigned at the Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure on October 22, 2018, on a two-count charge was later acquitted and freed from Olokuta Medium Prison in Akure where he was remanded for allegedly killing the girlfriend.

Chief Magistrate B. Yakubu had ordered the suspect to be remanded at Olokuta Medium Prison in Akure and adjourned the case to January 22, 2019 pending advice from Department of Public Prosecution DPP. Reports had it that the suspect was released in March 2019 based on the recommendations of the DPP.

Mother too hacked to death 3 years after

Tongues continued to wag over the gruesome murder of the mother of the deceased model in Akure exactly three years after. Reports had it that her killers trailed her to her new apartment, entered through the roof and stabbed her thrice, leaving her to die.

Her corpse was discovered the following morning by the lady she adopted when she woke up and went to her room for the morning devotion.

Vanguard gathered that her killers wrapped her corpse with the clothes taken from inside her wardrobe.

Although, the state police command saw no correlation between the killings, family members of the deceased said “there are more to the incidents than meet the eyes. Speaking with Vanguard in confidence, a member of the family said “we suspect foul play in the two killings of the daughter and mother.

“We want the police to do a thorough investigation. It should be extended to the murder of Seun, three years ago and not limited to this latest killing.

“What were the offences of these innocent people? The only daughter was murdered in cold blood three years ago and while the wound was yet to heal, they came again to terminate the life of the old woman.

“This life is wicked. If the police fail to do their job and bring killers to book, we will ask God to do justice to the matter”, she said.

Contacted, the state command’s spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami said an investigation was ongoing into the matter. Odunlami said that “the corpse has already been deposited in a mortuary and the police are investigating to unravel the motive behind her killing”.

