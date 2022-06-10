File photo: Police

LAGOS—The police command in Lagos State, yesterday, confirmed a report of the killing of a woman with four months pregnancy by her 25-year-old husband, Wasiu Olanrewaju.

The alleged murder occurred at Araromi-Ale Community, Oko-Afo, Badagry in Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State.

The spokesman for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, for more investigation.

He said: “The man is still on admission at a hospital in Badagry; he will be taken to SCID, Panti, Yaba when he is stable. He will be charged to court.”

It was gathered that Olanrewaju and his wife, Fathia, were always at loggerheads and their latest quarrel led to the stabbing of the 21-year-old woman by the man, resulting in her death.

“Another quarrel erupted and the woman was heard saying she would not agree with him,” an eyewitness disclosed.

The witness said that the woman made the statement on her way back home.

The source said: “Olanrewaju had laid an ambush in the room with a knife and reportedly stabbed her when she entered the room with the knife.

“Realising what he did, Olanrewaju attempted to commit suicide by stabbing himself in the stomach in the presence of his two-year-old son.”

He said neighbours rushed to the scene and saw Fathia dead and Olanrewaju struggling.

“Seeing Olanrewaju struggling to survive and Fathia already dead, they went and reported at Morogbo Police Station,” he said.

According to the source, the police moved Fathia’s corpse to the morgue of the General Hospital, Badagry, and rushed her husband to the emergency unit of the hospital.

Dr Olatunde Bakare, the Medical Director of the general hospital, said that the couple was brought in on June 7.

According to the medical director, Fathia was brought in dead while Olanrewaju is alive.

“Olanrewaju is a bit stable now after receiving treatment for two days, but the remains of his wife are in our mortuary,” he said.