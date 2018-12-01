Alleged Discovery of Militia Camp: Buratai orders investigation

…It was selection event for Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency-Rivers State Govt.

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

THE Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has ordered a thorough investigation into the discovery of militia camp in Rivers State by troops of 6 Division Nigerian Army, on November 26, 2018.

Army discovers militia training camp in Rivers community

A statement by Brigadier General Sani Usman, Director of Army Public Relations said: “It is pertinent to mention that so far, 10 of the operators of the illegal militia camp comprising the camp Commandant and nine officials were arrested by the troops. “They were handed over to the Rivers State Police Command.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate that it would continue to remain professional and apolitical in the discharge of its constitutional duties.

We reaffirm our determination to be responsive to the defence and safeguard of democratic institutions.

“Consequently, the issue will be investigated diligently.’’

Saturday Vanguard recalls that Rivers State Government in its reaction, advised the Army to stay away from partisan politics.