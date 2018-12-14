Akeredolu appoints interim chairmen for 18 LGs

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, approved the appointment of Interim Management Committee Chairmen for the 18 local government areas of the state.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye in Akure, the governor said that the appointment followed a ratification by the Ondo State House of Assembly.

Ajiboye said: “The governor has approved the appointment of the Interim Management Committee Chairmen for the 18 local government areas of the state.

“This follows the ratification of the list by the state House of Assembly, on Thursday, December 13, 2018.

The list showed that some of the former caretaker chairmen were returned while new ones were appointed.

Recall that the former caretaker chairmen were dissolved after spending six months in office as stipulated by the constitution but their tenure was renewed for another six months.

They were finally dissolved last month by the state governor.

Those appointed include a former member of the state House of Assembly, Otito Atikase (Ilaje); Rafiu Eniayewu (Akoko North East), Yomi Babatunde, (Akoko South East), Ayodele Akande (Akoko North West), Augustine Oloruntogbe Olatunji (Akoko South West), Adebayo Benjamin (Owo), Agnoola Ajike (Ose), Gbenga Olaniyi Michael (Akure South), Gabriel Ogbesetore (Akure North) and Alex Oladimeji (Ifedore).

Others include Biyi Ayannuola (Idanre), Akinkuote Olawale Augustine (Ondo East), Ebenezer Akinsulire (Ondo West) Ikumawoyi Samuel, Odigbo, Akinsuroju Michael (Ile Oluji/ Okeigbo), Ojo Omolewa (Ese- Odo), Morenike Alaka (Okitipupa) and Gbadebo Odimayo (Irele).