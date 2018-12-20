2019: Protect your votes, Ojefia urges Deltans

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ughelli North Local Council of Delta State, Professor Innocent Ojefia, has urged Deltans to protect their votes during the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking at a Christmas meeting with all the units of Unukpo-Orogun in Ughelli North, Ojefia said: “We should all stand for free, fair and credible elections and the only way to do that is to make sure that our votes count, and our votes can only count if we make the commitment to protect them.”

He enjoined PDP members and supporters in each unit to put on their campaign shoes and intensify the house-to-house mobilisation for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and all other candidates of the party in the area.