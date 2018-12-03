2019: Court fixes Jan. 10, 2019 for hearing in suit involving Adamawa Dep. Speaker

A Federal High Court, Yola, presided over by Justice Abdul-Aziz Anka, on Monday fixed Jan. 10, 2019 for hearing in a suit challenging the candidature of the Adamawa House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Emmanuel Tsamdu, as candidate of the APC for Madagali State Constituency in the 2019 election.

The immediate-past chairman of Madagali Local Government Council, Yusuf Mohammed, is challenging the nomination of Tsamdu, who he alleged did not participate in the APC Primaries held on Nov. 12, as its candidate for the Madagali State Constituency.

Other defendants are the APC and INEC.

Mohammed is asking the court to declare null and void, the replacement of his name with that of Tsamdu, and to declare him as the authentic candidate of the APC for the Madagali House of Assembly ticket.

Speaking at the resumed hearing of the case on Monday, counsel to Mohammed, Mr A.J. Akanmode, pleaded with the court for the accelerated hearing of the case.

INEC was not represented at the hearing, while counsel to Tsamdu and the APC, Mr Shagnah Pwamaddi, did not object to the accelerated hearing sought by Mohammed’s counsel.

Justice Anka then fixed Jan. 10, 2019 for continuation of hearing in the matter.