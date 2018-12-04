2019: AGA promises fresh strategy in war against corruption

By Emmanuel Elebeke

abuja—Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the All Grassroots Alliance, AGA has promised to redesign the current anti-corruption strategy to make it more effective and efficient.

National Chairman of All Grassroots Alliance, AGA, Hon. Olukayode Oshiariyo revealed this in Abuja at an event to unveil the plans of the party ahead of the 2019 elections.

He described the party’s convention as the best so far, explaining the policy of the party include, “ensures regular payment of salary, fight against corruption, and reduction in cost of governance.

He said the party reviewed report of the convention and is poised to flag off the campaign by the presidential candidate, budget for the campaign and source of funds.

He vowed that the party would upstage the APC led government and institute a people oriented government, adding that it planned to do this by fielding an acceptable presidential candidate for the 2019 general election.

‘‘We were able to come up with a presidential candidate and our candidate Chuks Nwachuku campaign organization will be able to flag off his campaign soon.”