Usani picks running mate, insists he is C-River APC candidate

By Emma Una

CALABAR — Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Usani, who is contesting the governorship ticket of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Cross River State, has picked a lawyer, Mrs. Helen Efiom, as his running mate insisting that he is the candidate of the party in the state.

Usani, while announcing Efiom as his running mate, said she was picked after a careful selection process where six other aspirants indicated interest.



He added that she was nominated because of her passion for the people and commitment to the success of the APC in the state.

His words: “Let all my supporters and party members remain calm and focused because I will campaign and contest the election for governor of Cross River State in 2019

“When we conducted the primary election, officials of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Department of State Servivces,DSS, and the police, monitored and endorsed the exercise but when a matter is in court, no matter how potent your case is, it must go through a process and we are confident that we will come out victorious at the end.

“The plot to assassinate me started 15 years ago and now they are trying to send us stroke but they keep failing. I am in politics not to get ovation but to get results. I can assure you that we shall be vindicated.’’