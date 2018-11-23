Undergraduate commits suicide in Imo

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Imo State University, IMSU, community, Owerri, was yesterday, thrown into confusion and mourning, as a female student, identified as Jennifer Agomuo, allegedly committed suicide over an altercation with her boyfriend.

Police ban residents from holding parties in Bauchi

There are conflicting reports on why she took her life, as a report had it that the 21-year old girl, a 300 level Computer Science student, decided to take her life, after what some students termed “a serious altercation with her boyfriend”, simply identified as Johnson.

Vanguard gathered that the sad incident occurred Wednesday night, in one of the halls of residence within Aladinma Alliance section of IMSU.

Although it was not clear at press time, what the real issue between the deceased and her boyfriend was before the suicide, Vanguard, however, gathered that she poisoned herself after stabbing the boyfriend.

Another reason given by another source in the school was that: “The girl thought she killed the boy and out of fear, she took her own life. The boy was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri. He did not die but the girl didn’t know.

The girl’s remains have been deposited in a morgue.

Reacting to the incident, the university’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ralph Njoku Obi, said that “the school was in a state of confusion over the irritating news”.

He not only wondered what could have led the girl to take her own life but also advised students to face their studies instead of the frivolities on campus.

The PRO assured that IMSU management would investigate the incident, with a view to finding out the immediate and remote causes of the ugly incident.