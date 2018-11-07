Trouble looms as Chioma comes under attack for Davido’s loss to Tiwa at MTV EMA

By Rotimi Agbana

Since Davido lost to Tiwa Savage at the just concluded MTV Europe Music Awards, (MTV EMAs), which recently held at Bilbao Exhibition Center, Bilbao, Spain, where the acclaimed African queen of pop music beat the ‘Assurance’ crooner alongside Fally Ipupa, Distruction Boyz, Shekinah, Nyashinski, to win the Best African Act award category, mixed reactions have continued trailing his big loss.

Reacting to Davido’s loss, a fan simply identified as @mevlon_beauty, blamed Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma Rowland, for being the brain behind his misfortune at the MTV EMA.

“Since Davido started rolling with Chioma, he stopped progressing”, the fan wrote on Instagram.

However, others refused to share the same sentiment with her as they disagreed with her opinion on the matter.

While some believe Chioma cannot be responsible for Davido’s loss, others believe it was just a streak of fate.

@yetzy wrote; “Ha! You can’t always have what you want. That one does not stop him from progressing.”

@queenb_beautypalace disagreed too; “People can be so mean, haba. For Davido to lose the award this time doesn’t make him a loser and it doesn’t mean he is not progressing, people with bad mouth.”

@patienceleo123 believed the statement was out of pure envy for Chioma.

“Because some people are angry with this Chioma that is why many people didn’t vote for Davido”, she wrote.

Meanwhile, both Davido and Chioma have kept mum as they have since refused to react or make any comment since the matter went viral on social media.