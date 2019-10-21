Wizkid, Quavo congratulate Davido, Chioma over birth of son

Celebrities and fans alike have continued to congratulate musician, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke and his fiancée, Chioma Avril on the birth of their son.

News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that superstar, Wizkid and Migos singer, Quavo are among fans and celebrities who have congratulated the new parents.

Davido and Chioma welcomed their son, David Adedeji Ifeanyi Adeleke Jr on Oct. 20, which was announced on social media by an excited Davido.

He wrote on Twitter @iam_davido, “Omoba ti de. David Adedeji Adeleke JrI. The prince is here. 20 – 10 – 2019 !!! Love you my strong wife!!! I love you!!!”

He went on to post that Wizkid congratulated him as the latter was performing at Starboybest in London.

Davido tweeted, “Congrats my brother @wizkidayo on your show … I Dey wait my Son since … as God bless you today him come bless me too !!! More to come Blood!!!! I see your Message. My guy!!”

Commenting on Davido’s birth post, Quavo wrote, “Congrats my boy.”

Rapper, Vector the Viper said, “Congratulations champ. May your kids grow in love and light.”

@Estanola wrote, “Congratulations Davido and Chef Chi, God bless your baby boy.”

@Chinyere wrote, “A big Congratulations to this beautiful and blessed couple on the birth of your son!!! @Chioma, well done girl. I love you nne.”

Israel Omoniyi said, “I’ve been sleeping on Davido’s page since 11pm. I’m even happier than David and Chioma right now. Congrats to the both of you. OBO Jr, welcome to the 30BG family!”

Davido is reported to have met Chioma, 24, at Babcock University, with Davido dedicating his 2018 song, ‘Assurance’ to Chioma.

In a recent interview, Davido revealed that their wedding would take place in 2020, adding that Chris Brown, US singer, has indicated interest to be on his groomsmen train. (NAN)

