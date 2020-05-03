Breaking News
Translate

Kemi Olunloyo shades Davido’s fiancee, Chioma on her birthday

On 12:26 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

Kemi Olunloyo, Davido, Chioma

By Juliet Ebirim

Controversial self-styled investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, joined other celebrities who took to social media to congratulate Davido’s fiancee, Chioma, as she marked her birthday Thursday.

However, Kemi, in her birthday message to Chioma, couldn’t resist shading the mother-of-one as she reminded her of the Porsche car she got from Davido as her birthday gift back in 2018.

ALSO READ: Highly-anticipated reality TV show “Judging Matters” takes off

Kemi Olunloyo also reminded her of the cooking show where she signed a deal for two years, and which is yet to officially kick-off.

According to her, the cooking show and Porsche car are all “audio”, as they were only heard about but not seen.

She wrote:  “Happy birthday Chioma. Audio cooking show nko? You announced two years ago today? 2018 Porsche nko? Have you gotten your driver’s license?”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!