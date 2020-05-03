Kemi Olunloyo shades Davido’s fiancee, Chioma on her birthday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Controversial self-styled investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, joined other celebrities who took to social media to congratulate Davido’s fiancee, Chioma, as she marked her birthday Thursday.

However, Kemi, in her birthday message to Chioma, couldn’t resist shading the mother-of-one as she reminded her of the Porsche car she got from Davido as her birthday gift back in 2018.

Kemi Olunloyo also reminded her of the cooking show where she signed a deal for two years, and which is yet to officially kick-off.

According to her, the cooking show and Porsche car are all “audio”, as they were only heard about but not seen.

She wrote: “Happy birthday Chioma. Audio cooking show nko? You announced two years ago today? 2018 Porsche nko? Have you gotten your driver’s license?”

