Tiger shot dead in India

A tiger believed to have killed as many as 13 people in India has been hunted down and shot.

Known as T1 but nicknamed Avni, the tigress has dragged away several villagers by the neck and with her cubs, devoured large parts of them, The New York Times reported.

Locals in the Pandharkawada area were terrified and earlier efforts to capture the six-year-old, 170 kilogram tiger – including calling in five elephants in a bid to corral it – had failed.

Broadcaster NDTV said Avni was killed after a huge operation involving sniffer dogs, trip cameras, almost 200 people and even a hang glider.

