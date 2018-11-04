SHOCKING: Man, 21, strangles mother, makes love to corpse

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A 21-year-old boy, identified as Samuel Emobor Oghenekporboro, has allegedly killed his mother, just as he is accused of going ahead to have multiple carnal knowledge with her corpse.

These bizzare incidents happened at Ologbo Community, along Benin-Sapele road, in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

The horrible incident was said to have occurred in their rented apartment at 8B, Market Road, Ologbo, on Monday, October 29, 2018.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the suspect allegedly strangled her 58-year old mother, Mrs Christiana Ighoyivwi, and copulated with her lifeless body; he was said to have hoped that money would appear from the blues in the process.

The aged mother of the victim, Mrs Maria Gabriel, was said to have discovered the ugly incident when she went to the daughter’s residence about 6am to invite her to a nearby church for morning prayer.

The old woman was said to have knocked repeatedly on her daughter’s (victim) door but nobody responded.

When she eventually peeped through an opening in the window, she saw the sordid scene and raised the alarm. The suspect was said to have swiftly opened the door and attempted to escape, but was apprehended by neighbours who handed him over to police at Ologbo.

Semen-stained pants said to belong to the suspect and his late mother were recovered from the room as exhibits by police officers.

Spokesman for Edo Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said investigation was ongoing as the suspect would be arraigned soon.