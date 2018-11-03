Breaking News
Translate

Reactions trail presentation of attestation certificate, confirmation of WAEC result to President Buhari

On 8:29 amIn News by adekunleComments

Reactions have continued to trial the presentation of attestation certificate and confirmation of WAEC result to President Muhammadu Buhari by the West African Examination Council (WAEC), based in Ghana, on Friday

President Buhari receives Attestation and confirmation of result from West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) Registrar Dr Iyi Uwadiae in State House on 2nd Nov 2018

The Registrar of the Council, Dr Iyi Uwadiae, made the presentation at the president’s mini conference hall at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Uwadiae, who was accompanied by senior staff of the council, performed the ceremony during a courtesy visit to the State House.

The presentation was witnessed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and other presidential aides.

There has been controversy by the opposition parties over Buhari’s academic credentials.

The president was reported to have informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that his credentials were in possession of the military board.

Buhari’s position had, however, continued to trigger some comments from political observers.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on Oct. 26 challenged Buhari to show proof of his integrity by presenting his academic credentials “if he has any,” to the INEC. (NAN)

Pastor Femi Aribisal said ‘In 2014, PMB said he took a Cambridge University UCLES exam. In 2018, this has changed to WASC. WAEC is not the legacy successor of UCLES. The legacy successor is Cambridge Assessment. In 2014, WAEC denied ever conducting exams in north Nigeria in 1961.’


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.