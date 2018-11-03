Reactions trail presentation of attestation certificate, confirmation of WAEC result to President Buhari

Reactions have continued to trial the presentation of attestation certificate and confirmation of WAEC result to President Muhammadu Buhari by the West African Examination Council (WAEC), based in Ghana, on Friday

The Registrar of the Council, Dr Iyi Uwadiae, made the presentation at the president’s mini conference hall at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Uwadiae, who was accompanied by senior staff of the council, performed the ceremony during a courtesy visit to the State House.

The presentation was witnessed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and other presidential aides.

There has been controversy by the opposition parties over Buhari’s academic credentials.

The president was reported to have informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that his credentials were in possession of the military board.

Buhari’s position had, however, continued to trigger some comments from political observers.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on Oct. 26 challenged Buhari to show proof of his integrity by presenting his academic credentials “if he has any,” to the INEC. (NAN)

Pastor Femi Aribisal said ‘In 2014, PMB said he took a Cambridge University UCLES exam. In 2018, this has changed to WASC. WAEC is not the legacy successor of UCLES. The legacy successor is Cambridge Assessment. In 2014, WAEC denied ever conducting exams in north Nigeria in 1961.’

In 2014, PMB said he took a Cambridge University UCLES exam. In 2018, this has changed to WASC. WAEC is not the legacy successor of UCLES. The legacy successor is Cambridge Assessment. In 2014, WAEC denied ever conducting exams in north Nigeria in 1961. pic.twitter.com/WwdY1Ma3v1 — Femi Aribisala (@femiaribisala) November 3, 2018

I know about award of honorary degrees. I have never seen or heard about award of HONORARY WAEC.@MBuhari's own is the 1st Honorary waec pic.twitter.com/y3Aj4pXFoU — Olayinka Samuel🇳🇬 (@_olayinka) November 3, 2018

This is how the Cambridge University Local Examinations Syndicate-administered WAEC school certificate that Buhari said he had in 1961 looks like. If Buhari wants it, he should apply to Cambridge Assessment, the successor to CULES, and he will get his certificate within 28 days. pic.twitter.com/h9ijMZsNfj — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) November 3, 2018

Pic 1: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on WAEC website. Read No 18

Pic 2: Answers to FAQ on WAEC website. Read No 18.

Pic 3: @MBuhari's reissued "certificate" These people don't rate us at all pic.twitter.com/7Gwz9joS8Z — Igala_King (@I_Am_Ilemona) November 2, 2018

Baba had B3 in history in the WAEC result he showed us in 2015, he has A1 in 2018, he wrote Mathematics in 2015 and Mathematics has disappeared in 2018. He's an old fraud and the country is banter material. pic.twitter.com/HiejEOufJv — Notan Onymous (@Tyekooon) November 2, 2018

Another trouble coming in again.

WAEC Ghana speaks about the controversial Buhari's waec result. pic.twitter.com/KyTbX5npxw — PDP Nat'l Youth Frontier (@PDPNYF) November 3, 2018