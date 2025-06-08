Release my son’s WAEC certificate now, he’s slipping into depression — Mother cries out

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Princess Temitope Aladegoroye, a seasoned broadcaster and humanitarian, is currently battling a heartbreaking challenge.

Her son, a gifted and highly skilled student, is facing a setback in his educational journey due to the withholding of his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

In this interview, she shares her frustrations and appeals to relevant authorities for urgent intervention.

Profile

“My name is Princess Temitope Aladegoroye. I’m a broadcaster, lifestyle coach, Executive Director of Nubia Africa, Founder of Nubia Heritage Humanitarian Foundation, a fashion designer, and entrepreneur. But most importantly today, I speak as a concerned parent and Nigerian who believes in the greatness of this nation.”

The Frustration

“I am deeply stressed and bitter over the ordeal my son is going through after sitting for the WAEC General Certificate Examination (GCE) in the November/December 2024 diet. Despite being a brilliant and promising student, his result has been withheld by WAEC for no clear reason. It’s even more disheartening given that his NABTEB certificates should have secured him direct entry into a university.”

A Young Genius in Limbo

“My son, with exam number 5251101693, is a gifted individual. He is a coder, programmer, graphic designer, game app developer, robotics builder, and expert in hydraulics, mechatronics, and ICT. His engineering talents have been evident since childhood, which guided our decision to enroll him in a technical college where those talents flourished.”

Early Achievements

“He has passed several professional examinations with distinctions from reputable institutions such as FESTO (Germany), CISCO (USA), NABTEB, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, and the Federal Ministry of Trade and Craft. He also holds an ICT certificate from the Lagos State Government. His achievements are a testament to what Nigeria’s technical education can produce.”

Choosing the Technical Path

“We chose the technical college route intentionally—to nurture his natural gifts and contribute meaningfully to national development. It’s disappointing that such a forward-looking choice is now becoming a roadblock.”

Post-WAEC Ordeal

“Since the result was withheld, he has not been himself—often moody, withdrawn, and visibly distressed. His dream of advancing his education is now being threatened by what appears to be a systemic failure. Adding to the challenge is the refusal of some universities to accept NABTEB certificates, further compounding his frustration.”

Efforts Made

“We have taken legal steps. Our family solicitor has written to WAEC requesting the release of the result, but we are yet to receive any response. This continued silence is putting the mental health of my son at risk. As a mother, I am gravely concerned.”

A Call for Urgent Action

“As someone who advocates for the recognition of technical education, I must reiterate that students in technical colleges are not failures. Many are gifted children with rare talents. In this era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), Nigeria must begin to prioritize technical skills and innovation.

“I appeal to President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Education, the Chairman of the House Committee on Education, and the WAEC leadership to intervene. NABTEB certificates should be recognized by all universities and included in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) processes by JAMB.

“The discrimination against NABTEB certificate holders must stop. Technical colleges should be prioritized, especially for engineering admissions. Above all, I plead with WAEC to release my son’s result immediately. Save this young man from the edge of despair and depression.”