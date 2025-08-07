2025 WAEC: Updated results available within 24 hours – FG

…Reaffirms Commitment to Exam Integrity

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Education has announced that updated results for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will be accessible via the official result checker portal within the next 24 hours.

This follows the resolution of a technical issue that affected the initial release of some candidates’ results.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, the glitch was attributed to complications during post-release processing—particularly in subjects where paper serialization had been newly introduced as part of WAEC’s enhanced exam security measures.

The statement explained that the issue was promptly addressed following a full briefing to the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa.

“The Ministry commends the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for its swift response, transparency, and professionalism in resolving the glitch,” it said.

It also acknowledged the patience of affected candidates and reassured the public of its continued commitment to fairness and credibility in national assessments.

According to the Ministry, this development aligns with the Minister’s broader education reform agenda, which places a strong emphasis on examination integrity across all agencies under its purview, particularly WAEC and the National Examinations Council (NECO).

As part of ongoing reforms, the Ministry announced that both WAEC and NECO will begin the phased rollout of Computer-Based Testing (CBT) starting November 2026, initially with the objective components of national exams.

“The adoption of CBT is a crucial step toward curbing malpractice, preventing question leakages, and restoring public trust in the examination system,” the statement noted.

Speaking on the issue, Dr. Alausa emphasized that protecting the integrity of examinations is not optional but essential.

“Upholding high standards in assessment protects the future of our young people and sustains Nigeria’s global reputation for academic excellence,” he stated.

The Ministry reiterated its dedication to working with WAEC, NECO, and other stakeholders to deliver an assessment framework that accurately reflects students’ abilities and strengthens public confidence in the nation’s education system.