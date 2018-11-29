PDP holds 81st NEC meeting

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is currently holding its 81st National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting at its national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.



The meeting which kicked off at exactly 1:30PM is expected to deliberate on sundry issues ranging from strategies for the 2019 elections to the recent parliamentary polls conducted in Kara state, which was won by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Gathered at the NEC Hall of the party are prominent party stalwarts including the national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and members of the National working committee, NEC, PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi and Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Others include Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta state, immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, former governors of Kaduna, Niger and Kogi states- Ramalan Yero, Babangida Aliyu, and Ibrahim Idris respectively.

Details later….