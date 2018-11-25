PDP chieftain blasts APC led FG over failed promises

…Inaugurates Atiku/Obi Nat Exco

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI : Chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta state, Chief Solomon Areyenka has berated the All Progressives Congress, APC, led federal government for allegedly failing to fulfill its huge campaign promises to Nigerians.

Speaking while inaugurating the national executive of Atiku/Political Vanguard in Warri, Delta state, Chief Areyenka accused the APC of introducing hate speeches during its campaign to edge out former President Goodluck Jonathan, adding Deltans and Nigerians should vote massively for the Atiku/Obi ticket in next year’s general election.

“They APC came with basket of promises so far they have not fulfilled them. They introduced hate speeches into the politics of the country. Atiku won the presidential mandate of the PDP based on his acceptance. Lets all work for Atiku in 2019”, he said.

Some of the 15 member national executive officers sworn in were Comrade Lucky Futughe , National Coordinator, Sani A. Taibat, Secretary, Judith Igbakua , National Woman Leader , Mr Sagey Oritsejolomi, National Youth Leader , Ogbebor Solomon , National Organising Secretary ,Mr Adesola Temitope, National Auditor. . Others are Keziah Chori , Assistant Organising secretary ,Mr Nnamdi Anukwuen , Assistant Secretary, Abdulahi Jarimi, National Publicity secretary and others

The National Coordinator, Comrade Futughe said the group would mobilize additional 10 million votes for the Atiku/Obi presidential project , adding that it already has about 12000 officers across the country

“We will achieve our target with our strategic approach. Our message is clear , connect to the grassroots and tell them about Atiku/Obi ambition”, he said .