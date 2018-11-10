Nigeria’s AFCON title chances slim — Azeez

Sand Eagles star Abu Azeez says the team is not ready for next month’s CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations.

The Eagles play their opening game on the 9th of December against defending champions Senegal, who Azeez confirms have been preparing since October while Nigeria are still trying to figure out when to commence camping.

“As we speak right now the team is not in camp; it is actually very very disappointing that we’re not, because all other top teams are ready for the tournament.

“A team like Egypt are in Dubai playing in an invitational; representing Africa and they’ve been in top form, playing lots of friendly matches; they even beat Spain, the Almighty Spain.

“Morocco are in Dubai as well and Senegal have been in camp since October. All the countries are ready except Nigeria and we should have been in camp since last month,” Azeez told Brila.net.