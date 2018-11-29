Navy begins exercise ANUM BUNENG

By Victor Arjiromanus

LAGOS—IN a bid to curb pirate attacks and other crimes on the nation’s water, the Nigerian Navy will today embark on a sea exercise, codenamed ‘Exercise ANUM BUNENG’ with the deployment of two helicopters and eight warships.

Addressing newsmen at the Naval base in Lagos, the Flag Officer, Western Command, Rear Admiral OH Ngalabak said: “The exercise will involve Maritime Security Operations, and Maritime Assistance Operation. The Maritime Combat Operation will involve the conduct of amphibious operations, maritime special operations, riverine operations and gunnery exercise.

”The maritime security will entail maritime interdiction operation, visit board and search and seizure and anti-piracy. Additionally, the maritime assistance operation will cover emergency response at sea as well as search and rescue operations.”