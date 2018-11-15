MultiChoice is committed to gender equality movement — Ugbe

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe has said the company is committed to championing gender equality as well as empowering women.

Speaking at the maiden edition of women in advertising Cocktail in Lagos with theme ‘Growing Female Chief Executives,’ where he joined some of the most influential women in media and advertising for a panel discussion, said: “From having a senior management team of an almost equal gender split, to actively putting in place programs which celebrate gender equality, MultiChoice Nigeria has been extremely progressive in numerous ways.

Aftermath of Flood: Firm unveils plan to assist women, children

He continued: “Some of our most important operations are headed by very brilliant, hardworking women who, I must say, give the men a run for their money.”

The United Nations says,”Women in every part of the world continue to be largely marginalized, often as a result of discriminatory laws, practices, attitudes and gender stereotypes and low levels of education.

“Individual women have overcome these obstacles with great acclaim, and often to the benefit of society at large. But for women as a whole, the playing field needs to be level, opening opportunities for all”.

Ugbe advised women with a few poignant tips on how they can make substantial progress at their workplace. He said: “Take on more projects that will stretch you and Like Sheryl Sandberg says ‘sit on the table’. Take ownership of your success and toot your horn where necessary”.

Mrs. Tope Jemerigbe, CEO, DKK Nigeria and Mrs. Angela Emuwa, Chairman, Punch Newspapers, during the chat, stressed the importance of mentorship, networking, capacity building and work-life balance, Ugbe gave relevant examples to further drive home all his points. “Get a mentor, be a mentor”.

To deepen democracy we must build our institutions- Speaker Dogara

“The WIMBIZ and their “Big Sister” project is a good example of women mentoring the next generation”. “To strive for balance in every area of your life, you have to delegate where possible, collaborate more, ask for help and receive it graciously where necessary.”

On how women in the corporate setting can get on the CEO position, he gave advice that can fast track the process. “From joining an organization like MultiChoice that focuses on building successful women to failing faster but failing forward, learning the mistakes and taking on the lessons, Ugbe shared insightful tips that every woman in the corporate world could use to get the extra edge.

According to Ugbe, “the rise of young professional successful females who have become strong personal brands due to social media and inspiring a new generation of female leaders are Arese Ugwu, InspiredbyGlory, Stephanie Obi, Folusho Gbadamosi and many more. Successful professional females must get an education both in school and in life – you will need it.”

Speaking on MultiChoice Nigeria’s impressive female to male ratio in the senior management team, Ugbe acknowledged that this ratio is not a common feature with companies of MultiChoice’s calibre in this part of the world, but stated that women on the management team is extremely beneficial to the company.

Restructuring our society: Saving the progressive alliance

According to him, ”women are finishers, more detail-oriented and often more emotionally intelligent than their male colleagues; this is why MultiChoice is constantly looking for female talent that add value and contribute meaningfully.”

In attendance were Caroline Oghuma (Executive Head of Corporate Affairs, Multichoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Akaoma Onyeonoru, Specialist, Creating Shared Value.