Man dies as cultists clash in Ughelli

By Perez Brisibe

Renewed clash between two cult groups in Okorodafe area of Ughelli metropolis, Delta State, Tuesday, claimed the life of one person while several others sustained various degrees of injuries during the melee.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the clash was between members of Aro-Baggers and Mafaite confraternities.

The clash has further heightened tension in Ughelli and environs, which has recorded an upsurge in crime sequel a Monday clash between Ekuigbo and Otor-Iwherko communities both of which are a walking distance to the scene of the Tuesday’s clash.

Debunking any correlation with the communal clash, a security source at the Ughelli Police Area Command, described the incident as a “one-off case of cult-related activity.”

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “The person killed is a member of the Aro-Bagger cult group and he was shot dead by the Mafiate gang.

“We are certain that the Aro-Bagger gang would go out to avenge the killing, we are on the trail of anyone involved in the incident.”