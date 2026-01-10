Tension in Warri as cult clash claims three lives

By Jimitota Onoyume

At least three persons have been killed in a violent cult clash in Warri, Delta State, triggering tension across the city.

Vanguard gathered that two of the victims, suspected members of the Eya confraternity, were shot dead in the Odion area of Warri. Another victim, a member of the rival Vikings confraternity, simply identified as Five Alive, was reportedly killed in Ugbuwangwe community.

Sources in the affected communities told Vanguard that the violence allegedly stemmed from a dispute between two youths—identified as Five Alive and another youth known as Shocker—over a woman. The disagreement, the sources said, escalated after it was poorly managed, culminating in the deadly attacks.

“The whole issue started from a struggle over a girl. It was badly handled and later degenerated into killings,” a resident of Ugbuwangwe said.

As of press time, there was palpable tension in Warri, with residents appealing to security agencies to deploy personnel to restore calm and prevent further violence.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of the Anti-Cultism Committee, Warri Zone, Mr. Justice Afor, told Vanguard that he had earlier warned of a possible escalation after the first killing.

According to Afor, the initial victim was killed in Ugbuwangwe, and despite his efforts to alert community leaders and appeal for vigilance, his warnings were allegedly ignored.

“Our major challenge is the lack of responsiveness from community leaders. Security is everybody’s concern. I raised an alarm that someone had been killed and that it could escalate, but nothing was done,” he said.

He explained that two persons were later killed in Odion area, while another was killed in Ugbuwangwe on Wednesday night.

Afor further stated that the victim killed in Ugbuwangwe, identified as Five Alive, was a member of the Vikings confraternity, while those killed in Odion belonged to the Eya group.

He lamented that the initial dispute could have been contained if security agencies had been promptly invited.

“If security agents had been brought in early, the boys would have fled the area and the killings would have been avoided,” he said.

The anti-cultism chairman appealed to community leaders to promptly involve the police and other security agencies in addressing cult-related disputes.

He also urged the government to intensify sensitisation campaigns, encouraging residents to report cult activities and collaborate with security agencies to curb the menace.