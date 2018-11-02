I’ve never, will never collect bribe, video clips false – Gov. Ganduje tells House

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Friday, denied collecting bribe from any contractor.

Testifying before the Kano state House of Assembly, Ganduje said the allegation labeled against him are false and injurious.

Ganduje said the video clips released by the publisher of Daily Nigerian, Mr. Jafar Jafar was aimed at tarnishing his image politically.

Speaking on behalf of the Governor, the Commissioner of Information, Mr. Muhammad Garba, said he was at the assembly Complex to represent the governor due to the options provided by the committee in its letter.

The Governor, in a document presented before the committee, denied collecting bribe from contractors as alleged in the video clips by the publisher of the online Newspaper.

According to the document, the Governor stated that such had never happened with him and will never happen even in the future time.

The Governor, in the letter, called on the public to discard such allegations saying it never happened. He also called on such publishers as Jafar to “avoid such publications that can tarnish the image of leaders.”

“Such untruth publications was done to the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi the II and also to the former Governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau”, Ganduje said in the document.

Also commenting on the issue, the Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Ibrahim Mukhtar and also the State’s Attorney General, commended the way and manner the committee is handling the issue by given fair hearing to the both parties.

According to him, the Governor has options as stated in the letter presented to him on the invitation, as the committee gave an option that he could send a representative or send a written document as provided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Baffa Danagundi commended the representative of the Governor for honouring the committee’s request.

Danagundi said the committee will thoroughly watch the video on Tuesday in the presence of the representatives of both parties but not publicly.

It could be recalled that the state House of Assembly, under the leadership of Alhaji Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, constituted the committee on October 15 to establish the authenticity of the videos.

An online newspaper, DAILY NIGERIAN, had, on October 14 and 15, exclusively published two videos showing Governor Ganduje allegedly receiving bribes in dollars.

Consequently, the publisher/editor-in-chief of DAILY NIGERIAN, Jaafar Jaafar, testified before the committee on October 15, where he insisted that the videos were genuine and expressed readiness to swore by the Quran to that effect.

The three paragraphs letter sent to the governor titled “invitation to respond to an allegation of bribery against H.E Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, had requested the governor to appear today, Friday.