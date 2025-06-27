Why APC National Chairman, Umar Ganduje resigned — Source

Ganduje

•Cites health reason

•Why Tinubu asked him to resign — Source

•As Dalori takes over in acting capacity

By Dapo Akinrefon and Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has resigned from his position effective immediately, Saturday Vanguard has learned.

Ganduje, a former Governor of Kano State, cited health reasons for his decision, stating that he needs to focus on his well-being. It was gathered that Ganduje’s aides had earlier moved his personal effects from his office at the national secretariat, even as both staff and visitors received the news with shock.

The Deputy National Chairman, North, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Bukar Dalori, has therefore emerged as the acting National Chairman of the party.

Section 14(2) of the APC Constitution (as amended) stipulates the duties of a Deputy National Chairman of the party among which is to assist the National Chairman in the discharge of his duties.

Section 14(2)(iii), the constitution states that, “the Deputy National Chairman shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone”.

Party sources said consideration for the zoning of the vice presidency was one of the reasons for Ganduje’s resignation.

According to one of the sources, “a lot of people are scheming to be picked as running mate to President Tinubu in 2027. Many of the names being touted are from the North West. If eventually the slot is taken to the North West, the party chairman will definitely have to come from another place.

“Do not also forget that the position of national chairman was actually officially zoned to the North Central. So, we are likely to see the emergence of a new chairman from the North Central”.

When asked who the next chairman could be, one of the sources said a former Governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Umar Tanko Almakura, was top on the list. “Almakura is top on that list, as far as I know”, he said.

Mr Ganduje’s tenure as APC chairman has been marked by controversy and challenges. He was elected as the APC National Chairman in August 2023, amidst internal party conflicts. Prior to his election, Mr Ganduje served as the Governor of Kano State from 2015 to 2023.

While Mr Ganduje’s resignation letter attributes his decision to health concerns, sources familiar with the matter according to an online publication, Premium Times, “suggest that political tension within the party may have also played a role in his decision to step down.

Mr Ganduje’s tenure as APC chairman was also marred by suspension and court battles. In April 2024, a Kano State High Court granted an ex parte order restraining Mr Ganduje from parading himself as a member of the party, following a suit filed by some party executives. Additionally, a Federal High Court in Abuja struck out a suit seeking Ganduje’s removal as APC Chairman, filed by the APC North Central Forum.

The APC has yet to issue an official statement on his resignation, leaving many to speculate about the implications of this development for the party.

Why Tinubu asked Ganduje to resign— Source

Meanwhile, Saturday Vanguard was reliably informed by multiple sources that President Bola Tinubu prevailed on Ganduje to step down as he has been pencilled down for an ambassadorial position. Despite earlier insinuations that Ganduje resigned due to health grounds, it was gathered that he would soon be announced as an ambassador.

Sources told Vanguard that a special convention will be held to pick a new APC chairman. A source, who spoke to Vanguard on the condition of anonymity, said: “Due to the fact that Ganduje has been pencilled down for an ambassadorial position, President Bola Tinubu asked him to resign. Other members of the National Working Committee, NWC, will remain in office. Only Ganduje was asked to resign. We are planning a special convention where a new chairman will be elected to run the affairs of the party. It also means that the list of ambassadors will be announced soon.”